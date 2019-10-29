Meet our new faculty: Daniela Cammack, political science

Name: Daniela Cammack

Discipline: Political science

Degrees: B.A., Modern history and English, Oxford, 2002; M.Phil., Intellectual history and political thought, Cambridge, 2005; Ph.D., Political theory, Harvard, 2013

Research interests: I’m interested in both ancient and modern political thought, but write mostly on ancient Greek politics and philosophy and the history and theory of democracy.

Fun fact: Previous jobs include wedding singer, teacher of English as a second language and advertising toilet paper dressed up as the Charmin Bear.