Name: Rebecca Wexler
Discipline: Law
Degrees: B.A., Harvard College, 2005; M.Phil., Cambridge University, 2006; J.D., Yale Law School, 2016
Research interests: I work on issues surrounding data and technology in the criminal justice system. I am particularly interested in criminal defendants’ access to evidence that is relevant to their defense.
Hobbies: I play classical violin and I’d love to join a string quartet if anyone’s interested in starting one with me!
Meet our new faculty: Rebecca Wexler, law
Name: Rebecca Wexler