Meet our new faculty: Rebecca Wexler, law

Name: Rebecca Wexler

Discipline: Law

Degrees: B.A., Harvard College, 2005; M.Phil., Cambridge University, 2006; J.D., Yale Law School, 2016

Research interests: I work on issues surrounding data and technology in the criminal justice system. I am particularly interested in criminal defendants’ access to evidence that is relevant to their defense.

Hobbies: I play classical violin and I’d love to join a string quartet if anyone’s interested in starting one with me!