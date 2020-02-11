Meet our new faculty: Polly Arnold, chemistry

Name: Polly Arnold

Degrees: M.A., chemistry, University of Oxford; D.Phil., chemistry, University of Sussex

Discipline: Chemistry

Research interests: Our research is focused on exploratory synthetic chemistry of the f-block that challenges preconceived ideas of structure, reactivity and bonding. My group designs and makes metal compounds that can activate small, traditionally unreactive molecules, such as carbon oxides and hydrocarbons, and develops these into innovative catalytic transformations. By working with some of the heaviest and most reactive metals, including uranium, new fundamental knowledge that can help with the treatment of nuclear wastes is also gained.

Fun fact: I’m currently being called #Pexit on twitter…