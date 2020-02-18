Meet our new faculty: Adda Athanasopoulos-Zekkos, engineering

Name: Adda Athanasopoulos-Zekkos

Discipline: Engineering

Degrees:

B.S., University of Patras, 2003; M.S., UC Berkeley, 2004; Ph.D., UC Berkeley, 2008

Research interests: My research focus is on assessing and mitigating the impact of multi-hazard stressors on geotechnical engineering infrastructure (like dams, levees, ports), with particular emphasis on challenges due to age-related deterioration, population growth and densification, natural and human-made hazards and new demands from climate change.

Fun fact:I enjoy playing the piano, going to the movies, reading books and riding my bicycle