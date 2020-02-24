Campus & community, People

Meet our new faculty: Emmeline Chuang, social welfare

Emmeline Chuang smiles at the camera

Name: Emmeline Chuang
Discipline:Social welfare
Degrees: Ph.D., Health policy and management, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, 2010
Research interests: My research focuses on health and human service organizations can work together to improve service access, quality of care and well-being of vulnerable populations. 
Fun fact: I love hiking, reading, and spending time with my family. 