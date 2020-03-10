Meet our new faculty: Michael Gollner, mechanical engineering

Name: Michael Gollner

Discipline: Mechanical engineering

Degrees: B.S., 2008, M.S., 2010, and Ph.D., UC San Diego, 2012

Research interests: My work focuses on understanding the physical processes controlling wildfires and other complex thermal-fluid phenomena. We investigate how fires spread, how emissions from fires are generated and how buildings ignite, with the goal of reducing their devastating effects in the future.