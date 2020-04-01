Creating Informed Responses: Berkeley’s Computing and Data Science In Action

Live webcast: Tuesday, April 7 10:00–11:30 a.m. (Pacific)

Nobel Laureate Saul Perlmutter, Director of the Berkeley Institute for Data Science, and Michael Lu, Dean of the Berkeley School of Public Health, will host and moderate a roundtable discussion with Berkeley researchers who are mobilizing computing and data science for COVID-19 response and recovery, from helping local public health officials track the pandemic to predicting and addressing its impacts on employment and elections.

This event will be broadcast live on this page.