Chancellor Christ: No COVID-19-related layoffs through June

Chancellor Carol Christ sent the following message to faculty and staff on Thursday:

Earlier today UC President Janet Napolitano, my fellow chancellors and I issued this message indicating that there will be no COVID-19-related layoffs of career employees through June 30, 2020 within the UC system. (Annual summer furloughs that are routinely implemented in areas such as housing and dining are not included as part of this guidance).

The Office of the President is preparing a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document to give guidance and additional details and we will share it soon with managers and supervisors and other campus leaders.

I am pleased to join fellow UC leaders in issuing this guidance as a demonstration of how much we value our employees and in recognition of the unprecedented time in which we find ourselves.

Thank you for all you do. Be well.