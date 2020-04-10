COVID-19: Campus impacts and Responses

Live webcast: Wednesday, April 15 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. (Pacific)

At this time of unprecedented challenge, Chancellor Carol Christ and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Paul Alivisatos will discuss and take questions about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on campus operations and activities; how the campus has responded and adopted innovative approaches; and planning underway for a variety of possible scenarios. This is a special opportunity for alumni and friends of the university to take part in the conversation by submitting questions.