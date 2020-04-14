Miss campus? Use the new, Berkeley-branded Zoom backgrounds

Looking for something fun to spice up your next work-from-home happy hour or need a professional way to hide the fact you’re now taking video calls in your new home office that, just a few weeks ago, was your garage?

The Office of Communications and Public Affairs is here to help, with a file of 15 custom-made Zoom backgrounds featuring familiar campus scenes, from Memorial Glade to Sather Gate.

“Everyone we spoke to was missing the campus so much, we decided to let them take it home,” said Ram Kapoor, Berkeley’s chief marketing officer, who asked his team to pull together the images.

The campus coronavirus information hub has more tips on how to use Zoom or other video-conferencing services and the Berkeley at Home page has suggestions on fun ways to connect with colleagues.