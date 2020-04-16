Understanding and Seeking Equity amid COVID-19

Live webcast: Tuesday, April 21 10:00–11:00 a.m. (Pacific)

Emerging data show the COVID-19 pandemic is amplifying socioeconomic disparities as the coronavirus advances across the country and the world. In this interactive conversation, three faculty researchers will discuss how they are making choices about data sources, research methods, and technologies to identify and address social disparities. They will consider how these choices as well as approaches to building relationships with marginalized and at-risk communities can shape research directed at addressing the impacts of COVID-19 across different populations.

This event is sponsored by the Division of Computing, Data Science, and Society, and the Berkeley Institute for Data Science.

Ziad Obermeyer is an Acting Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management. He is a physician and researcher who works at the intersection of machine learning and health.

Niloufar Salehi is an Assistant Professor at the School of Information, with an affiliated appointment in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences. Her research interests are in social computing, participatory and critical design, and human-computer-interaction.

Sarah E. Vaughn is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Anthropology. Her primary field is the critical study of climate change and the ways in which it generates problem spaces and claims to expertise.