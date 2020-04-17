Trauma-Informed Approaches for Individual and Organizational Resilience during the COVID-19 Crisis

Live webcast: Tuesday, April 28 12 – 1 p.m. (Pacific)

Joyce Dorado and Susan Stone will discuss practical strategies for addressing pandemic-related trauma and stress in individuals and systems (e.g. educational, child welfare, public health) through the lens of trauma-informed principles based in the science of trauma, stress, resilience, and healing. How might the disruptions of the COVID-19 crisis affect individuals and organizations in the short term, and how can we prevent a second epidemic of acute and chronic trauma-related difficulties? What science-based tools can we use to navigate this challenging time?

Joyce Dorado, PhD, is the Co-Founder and Director of UCSF Healthy Environments and Response to Trauma in Schools (HEARTS), a program that promotes school success for trauma-impacted students. Dr. Dorado is a Clinical Professor in the Department of Psychiatry, UCSF-Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and provides training and consultation across the Bay Area in collaboration with Trauma Transformed: Bay Area Regional Trauma-Informed Systems Center.

Susan Stone, PhD, is Professor and Associate Dean at UC Berkeley’s School of Social Welfare. Dr. Stone is an expert on social work in education and its impact on the academic progress of vulnerable youth in schools; her research interests include understanding family and school influences on child and adolescent academic performance, parenting under stress, and linking families, schools, and communities.