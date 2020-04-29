The lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our healthcare delivery system

Live webcast: day, May 4 12–1:30 p.m. (Pacific)

This event will be broadcast live on this page.

In a continuation of our live town hall series, Berkeley faculty and healthcare leaders on the frontline will explore the challenges and opportunities that the global COVID-19 pandemic is creating for hospitals, integrated delivery systems and clinics, especially those serving rural Americans and diverse populations.

The panel will feature Jane Garcia (CEO of La Clínica de la Raza), Lynn Barr (CEO of Caravan Health), Richard Levy (Chair of the UC Berkeley School of Public Health Advisory Council and former Chair of the Board of Sutter Health), Stephen Lockhart (Chief Medical Officer of Sutter Health) and Stephen Shortell (Professor Emeritus in Health Policy and Management). The panel will be moderated by Kimberly MacPherson, Faculty Program Director for Health Policy and Management at the School of Public Health and the Executive Director of Health Management and Distinguished Teaching Fellow at the Haas School of Business.

This event is sponsored by UC Berkeley School of Public Health.

