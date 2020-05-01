Berkeley Conversations: COVID-19: Digital and Telehealth Implications of COVID-19 and Social Distancing

Live webcast: Monday, May 18 11 a.m.–12 p.m. (Pacific)

Dr. Adrian Aguilera of UC Berkeley and UCSF will lead a discussion of the role of digital technology and telehealth amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Each panelist will briefly present how technology and telehealth are impacting their work from the perspective of public health, medicine, and mental health. They will discuss how we can leverage technology to reach people in need during social distancing as well as the need and challenges of reaching low-resourced communities with lower digital literacy.

Adrian Aguilera, PhD, is an Associate Professor in the School of Social Welfare at UC Berkeley and the Department of Psychiatry at UC San Francisco. Dr. Aguilera’s research focuses on developing and testing technology-based interventions to address health disparities in low-income and vulnerable populations. His current work has focused on utilizing mobile phone technology to improve mental health interventions in primary care settings.

Courtney Lyles, PhD, is an Associate Professor in the UCSF Division of General Internal Medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, the UCSF Center for Vulnerable Populations, and the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics. Her research specifically focuses on harnessing health information technology to improve patient-provider communication for chronic disease self-management to ultimately reduce disparities in health and healthcare outcomes for low-income and racial/ethnic minority populations.

Elaine Khoong, MD, is a general internist and assistant professor of medicine based at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Dr. Khoong’s research focuses on using informatics and implementation science to reduce health inequities. Her interests are driven by her experiences as a primary care clinician in a safety net clinic caring for publicly insured and immigrant communities.

Heather Ladov, LCSW, is a Mental Health Supervisor at La Clinica de la Raza, Casa del Sol in Oakland, CA. Heather has also worked in Integrated Behavioral Health both at La Clinica and UCSF/ZSFGH. Areas of interest include wellness and recovery for people with severe and persistent mental illness and improving systems related to access to care for Latinx communities.