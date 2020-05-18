After missed commencement, blue-and-gold buildings honor 2020 graduates

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Buildings on UC Berkeley’s campus were lit up in blue and gold colors this weekend to honor the graduating class of 2020, who were not able to able to participate in the planned commencement activities due to COVID-19.

Hundreds of graduates and their families were expected to gather in Memorial Stadium this weekend for the commencement ceremony. Instead, graduates, some of who moved home in March, were forced to join a variety of virtual celebrations, including a virtual commencement in a video-game version of UC Berkeley.

