Structural Racism and COVID19: The Political Divide, Re-Opening the Society and Health Impacts on People of Color

Live webcast: Friday, June 26 12–1 P.M. (Pacific)

This event will be broadcast live on this page. You can also watch this event live on the UC Berkeley Facebook page.

Recent California data show that citizen perspectives on rolling back shelter in place and other public health provisions related to COVID19 are highly politicized and racialized. This Conversation features experts, john powell, Director of the Othering and Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley, Cristina Mora, Co-Director of the Institute of Governmental Studies, and Mahasin Mujahid, Epidemiologist, School of Public Health who will explore the impact of a polarized society on COVID19, especially for vulnerable populations. Panelists will also discuss public health and social equity measures needed to safely re-open the society to address COVID19 as well as the underlying pandemic of structural racism. In addition, they will examine bridging policies that can help overcome societal divisions and promote health justice for all.