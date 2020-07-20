Race & the criminal justice system

Live webcast: day, July 27 12:50–2 p.m. (Pacific)

This event will be broadcast live on this page. You can also watch this event live on the UC Berkeley Facebook page.



Racism infects every aspect of the criminal justice system. A panel of UC Berkeley professors will look at issues concerning race and criminal justice.

Speakers include:

Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean & Jesse H. Choper Distinguished Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law

Nikki Jones, Professor, UC Berkeley Department of African American Studies

Armando Lara-Millan, Assistant Professor, UC Berkeley Department of Sociology

Elisabeth Semel, Director, Death Penalty Clinic & Clinical Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law

Jonathan Simon, Lance Robbins Professor of Criminal Justice Law, UC Berkeley School of Law

This event is sponsored by Berkeley Law.

