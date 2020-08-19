Campus asked to reduce power usage from 3-8 p.m.

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Paul Alivisatos, Vice Chancellor for Administration Marc Fisher and Vice Chancellor for Research Randy Katz sent the following message to faculty, staff, postdocs and graduate students on Wednesday:

In the interest of providing adequate power to the state’s electrical grid, Governor Newsom has asked everyone across the state to take steps to conserve energy. Specifically, the campus has been asked to reduce our power consumption as much as possible from 3-8 pm for the next few days or as long as the warm weather conditions persist. Note: this is not a power outage.

We ask that you make plans to leave campus by 3 pm today, and by 3 pm each day for the rest of the week to assist the campus in complying with this request. Please turn off lights, computers and other equipment, close fume hoods, etc. before you leave.

For those who must come to campus for research or instructional preparation, please consider starting your work day earlier so you can be off campus from 3-8 pm each day. Those of you who can work remotely should do so for the next few days, even if you have been approved to be on campus. If you control on-campus equipment, servers, etc., remotely, please plan to reduce use of these resources during the 3-8 pm window as well. We understand that many research laboratories operate around the clock, so please try to curtail activities from 3-8 pm and resume after 8 pm.

Facilities Services will be reducing ventilation in non-laboratory buildings starting at 3 pm so please plan to leave the buildings by then.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. We are certainly living in trying times and we understand and empathize with the frustration and uncertainty that come along with it.