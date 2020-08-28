Race, the power of an illusion: the difference between us, biological or social determinants

Live webcast: Friday, September 11 2–4 p.m. (Pacific)

Add to Calendar

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

This event will be broadcast live on this page. You can also watch this event live on the UC Berkeley Facebook page.

This event will consist of a one-hour screening of the award-winning docuseries Race, The Power of an Illusion: The Difference Between Us (Part 1), followed by a one-hour live-streamed panel discussion on the biological versus social determinants of race. The first event in this three-part series organized by the Othering and Belonging Institute will consider: What do we mean when we say “race”? Is this concept a biological one rooted in genomic sciences? Is it merely a phenotypic categorization? Is it culturally based? Is it a social construct used by elites to organize societies? Part I illustrates that racial differences as commonly understood have little biological meaning. Biological differences between those in the same “race” are far greater than those of different “races.” Expert panelists will explore the contradictions between the biological reality of fundamental similarity across different racialized populations with the stark social differences ascribed to different “races.”

Panelists: Darlene Francis (UC Berkeley), Evelynn Hammonds (Harvard University), Leslea Hlusko (UC Berkeley), and john a. powell (Othering & Belonging Institute, UC Berkeley). Moderator: Osagie Obasogie (UC Berkeley).

This event is sponsored by Othering & Belonging, School of Public Health and Center for Research on Social Change.

