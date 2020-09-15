American democracy: needed reforms

Live webcast: Wednesday, September 30 12–1:30 p.m. (Pacific)

Add to Calendar

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

This event will be broadcast live on this page. You can also watch this event live on the UC Berkeley Facebook page.

To move our Democracy forward, many observers believe we need to grapple with challenges arising from the many well-established laws, regulations and policies which have been ignored, violated or found lacking over the past four years. This event will feature expert panelists Secretary Leon E. Panetta, L. Song Richardson, Dean and Chancellor’s Professor of Law at the University of California, Irvine School of Law, and Congressman Eric Swalwell, led by GSPP faculty and former UC President and former Secretary for Homeland Security Janet Napolitano, in discussion about the norms, assumptions, and governmental practices that have changed during the Trump presidency and the ensuing impact on American society and democracy. Can we make our democracy stronger and better? What would a practical, yet ambitious, roadmap for reform look like?

This event is sponsored by Goldman School of Public Policy.

Donate to support students and UC Berkeley’s COVID-19 testing and research.