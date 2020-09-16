Submit photos for mosaic celebrating ‘150 Years of Women at Berkeley’

The Executive Committee for the Celebration of 150 Years of Women at Berkeley sent the following message to the campus community Wednesday:

We hope this message finds you and your loved ones safe and well.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 marks the sesquicentennial of the unanimous passage of a memorial resolution by the UC Regents to “admit young ladies to the University on equal terms in all respects to young men.”

To celebrate 150 Years of Women at Berkeley, we are soliciting photos from all genders of the UC Berkeley community including students, staff, alumni and faculty to create a photo mosaic of the 150W logo. This project is inspired by Golden Bear Orientation’s mosaic using student Cal1 Card photos.

If you are interested in participating in the 150W mosaic, then please submit your headshot on this form before midnight PDT on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. A CalNet ID is required to submit an image.

With our best wishes and appreciation.