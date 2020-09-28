Berkeley Talks: Berkeley scholars on the legal legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Read the transcript.

Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18, 2020, Berkeley Law professors — Amanda Tyler, Catherine Fisk, Orin Kerr, Bertrall Ross and Dean Erwin Chemerinsky — came together to discuss Ginsburg’s legacy, what will be the likely effects of her no longer being in the Supreme Court and what is likely to happen in the nomination and confirmation process of a new justice.

“Her legacy as an advocate completely changed the face of American society,” said Tyler, who clerked for Ginsburg in 1999. “As an advocate, she opened the eyes of the Supreme Court to the lived experiences of both men and women who are held back by gender stereotypes. Because of that, she was able to convince them, to educate them, to teach them as to how gender stereotypes do that, not just to women but to men as well, and how putting women on a pedestal, as Justice Brennan said, and Justice Ginsburg loved this quote, is actually putting them in a cage. It’s holding them back.”

Listen to the full discussion in Berkeley Talks episode #96: “Scholars on the legal legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

Watch a video of the conversation below.



