Meet our new faculty: Ellora Derenoncourt, economics

Name: Ellora Derenoncourt

Discipline: Economics

Degrees: B.A., Harvard, 2009; M.Sc. London School of Economics, 2011; Ph.D., Harvard, 2019

Research interests: The long-run determinants of economic inequality in the United States. My work has examined the economic consequences of northern backlash to the Great Migration, the role of minimum wage policy in racial economic convergence during the Civil Rights Era and the shifting norms and policies shaping the low-wage labor market.