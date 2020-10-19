Campus & community, People

Meet our new faculty: Solene Delecourt, business

By Public Affairs, UC Berkeley|

Solene Delecourt smiles at the camera

Solene Delecourt is a new member of UC Berkeley’s faculty. (Photo courtesy Solene Delecourt)

Name: Solene Delecourt
Discipline: Business
Degrees: B.S., Economics and law, Sciences Po Paris; M.S., Economics and public policy, Sciences Po Paris and Ecole Polytechnique, Ph.D., Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, 2020
Research interests: Why do female business owners earn less than their male counterparts? My research focuses on what drives variation in profits across firms and how we could reduce inequality in business performance among entrepreneurs.
Hobbies: I love swimming and hiking.