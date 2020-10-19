Name: Solene Delecourt
Discipline: Business
Degrees: B.S., Economics and law, Sciences Po Paris; M.S., Economics and public policy, Sciences Po Paris and Ecole Polytechnique, Ph.D., Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, 2020
Research interests: Why do female business owners earn less than their male counterparts? My research focuses on what drives variation in profits across firms and how we could reduce inequality in business performance among entrepreneurs.
Hobbies: I love swimming and hiking.
Meet our new faculty: Solene Delecourt, business
Name: Solene Delecourt