Meet our new faculty: Ricardo Perez-Truglia, business

Name: Ricardo Perez-Truglia

Discipline: Business

Degrees: B.A and M.A., Economics, Universidad de San Andres, 2008; Ph.D., Economics, Harvard University, 2014

Research interests: Behavioral economics topics in social image, social comparisons, misperceptions, tax compliance and preferences for redistribution.

Fun fact: My wife and I are from Argentina. We have three kids — Alma, Nicolas and Lucas. We love traveling as a family around the world.