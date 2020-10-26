Name: Ricardo Perez-Truglia
Discipline: Business
Degrees: B.A and M.A., Economics, Universidad de San Andres, 2008; Ph.D., Economics, Harvard University, 2014
Research interests: Behavioral economics topics in social image, social comparisons, misperceptions, tax compliance and preferences for redistribution.
Fun fact: My wife and I are from Argentina. We have three kids — Alma, Nicolas and Lucas. We love traveling as a family around the world.
Meet our new faculty: Ricardo Perez-Truglia, business
