Campus conversation to discuss Election Day outcomes, what lies ahead

Associate Vice Chancellor for Communications and Public Affairs Diana Harvey shared the following message with the campus community Monday:

We are only a day away from a national election that is generating intense interest and strong emotions across the political spectrum. So, too, is there a great deal of uncertainty about what we will know on election night, and what might unfold in the days and weeks that follow.

So, anticipating that the extended campus community could have a wide range of questions and concerns the day after the election, at 4 p.m. on November 4 we will be holding a special Campus Conversation focused on: “Election 2020: What’s Next?”

We are fortunate to be able to present a panel that includes Chancellor Carol Christ, and members of our faculty who have the sort of expertise that can help us understand the headlines, developments, and possible future scenarios. They include:

Dean Erwin Chemerinsky, Berkeley Law

Dean Henry Brady, Goldman School of Public Policy

Dean and Vice Provost Lisa Garcia Bedolla, Graduate Division; Professor, Graduate School of Education

Professor Bertrall Ross, Berkeley Law

You can access the live event by visiting the Campus Conversations website at 4 p.m. on November 4. Viewers can ask questions live during the event through the UC Berkeley Facebook site.