Mike Riley hired as Berkeley’s assistant vice chancellor and controller

Vice Chancellor of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Rosemarie Rae shared the following message with the campus community Monday:

It’s my pleasure to announce that Mike Riley has joined UC Berkeley as our new Assistant Vice Chancellor and Controller. Mike joins us from UC Merced, where he was the interim Vice Chancellor and CFO. Mike comes to us with almost 20 years of experience in finance, budgeting, accounting, financial analysis, and financial reporting in a higher education environment.

Mike is an experienced leader who has been with the UC system since 2010 serving in a variety of roles within the University of California. At the UC Davis Health System, he served as the Assistant Controller, at UC Office of the President he served as the director of Corporate Accounting and Endowment Investment Accounting, and prior to assuming the role of interim CFO he served UC Merced as their Assistant Vice Chancellor and Controller. He has worked extensively with the systemwide Controller Peggy Arrivas for the past 15 years. Prior to joining the UC system, Mike was a practicing CPA with PriceWaterhouseCoopers where among other responsibilities he performed financial audits and helped higher education and not-for-profit entities implement and understand new and complex accounting pronouncements and concepts. He continues to hold an active CPA license today.

Mike will be responsible for leading the Controller’s Office, including the general ledger, accounting, tax compliance, central payroll, contracts and grants, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and the travel program. In his role as Controller, he’ll work closely with the Associate Vice Chancellor of Financial Planning & Analysis Chris Stanich and his team.

I’m sure that Mike will be a valuable resource to our team and to UC Berkeley and I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with him.

Please join me in welcoming Mike Riley (mriley5@berkeley.edu) to the UC Berkeley campus.