The Future of Freedom: Reparations after 400 Years

Live webcast: Wednesday, November 18 1–2:30 p.m. (Pacific)

The year 2019 represented the 400th anniversary of the forced arrival of enslaved Africans in the English colonies at Point Comfort, Virginia in 1619. In the history of the African-American experience throughout this period there have been many gains in the liberation of the formerly enslaved. However, with the continuation of the conditions of structural impoverishment and systemic and violent racism, the ultimate liberation for African-Americans remains to be realized. In the event, “The Future of Freedom: Reparations after 400,” a distinguished panel of scholars will consider what the question of reparations means for this freedom’s fulfillment and what kind of future could follow for African-Americans beyond 400.

Speakers: Katherine Franke, James L. Dohr Professor of Law, Columbia University; Jovan Scott Lewis, Assistant Professor of African American Studies & Geography, UC Berkeley; Michael Ralph, Associate Professor in the Department of Social and Cultural Analysis, New York University

Moderator: Bertrall Ross, Chancellor’s Professor of Law, UC Berkeley

This event is sponsored by Othering & Belonging Institute.

