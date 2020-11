Name: Adam Benkato

Discipline: Eastern Studies

Degrees: B.A., University of Southern California, 2009; M.A,. SOAS University of London, 2010; Ph.D., SOAS University of London, 2015

Research interests: Philologist and linguist focusing on Iranian languages Persian, Sogdian and Arabic. Social contexts of medieval texts as well as in their modern receptions

Fun fact: I like to bake pie (and share it with nice colleagues).