Our food system during a pandemic: California farmworkers’ COVID-19 rates and risks

Live webcast: Wednesday, December 2 12–1 p.m. (Pacific)

Add to Calendar

This event will be broadcast live on this page. You can also watch this event live on the UC Berkeley Facebook page.

United States farmworkers ensure the continuity of the nation’s food supply and have been deemed essential workers in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Latinos, including those in farmworker communities, have accounted for a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases.

On December 1, 2020, the Center for Environmental Research and Children’s Health will disseminate the first major study to reveal the extent to which farmworkers have been excessively burdened by COVID-19.

The study, led by UC Berkeley epidemiologists Brenda Eskenazi, PhD, Joseph Lewnard, PhD, Ana Maria Mora, MD, PhD, and Maximiliano Cuevas MD surveyed and tested over 1000 farmworkers—95% of whom were Latino— in California’s Monterey County, and determined COVID-19 infection rates and risks for this population as well as the impact of the pandemic on their lives.

On December 2, Berkeley Conversations will feature a discussion between the study’s researchers, discussing what their research shows and how we may work to safeguard the health of this vulnerable population.

Featured Speaker: Brenda Eskenazi, PhD, Jennifer and Brian Maxwell Professor Emeritus of Maternal and Child Health and Epidemiology, UC Berkeley School of Public Health

Speakers: Joseph Lewnard, PhD, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, UC Berkeley School of Public Health; Ana Maria Mora, MD, PhD, Assistant Fesearcher at the Center for Environmental Research and Children’s Health, UC Berkeley School of Public Health; Maximiliano Cuevas, MD, CEO, Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas, Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas

This event is sponsored by Center for Environmental Research and Children’s Health, Innovative Genomics Institute, Berkeley Food Institute