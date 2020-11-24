Meet our new faculty: Bernadette Pérez, history

Name: Bernadette Pérez

Discipline: History

Degrees: B.A., University of Colorado, Boulder; M.A., University of California, Berkeley; Ph.D., University of Minnesota

Research interests: I’m a U.S. historian who focuses especially on the histories of Latinx and Indigenous peoples. My current project is a social and environmental history of sugar in the American West.

Fun fact: I used to work in public health and women’s clinics and love chatting with students about nontraditional pathways in and outside of academia.