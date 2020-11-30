Meet our new faculty: Sarah E. Chasins, electrical engineering and computer sciences

Name: Sarah E. Chasins

Discipline: Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences

Degrees: B.A., Computer Science and Psychology, Swarthmore College 2012; Ph.D., Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences, UC Berkeley, 2019

Research interests: Democratizing programming to empower social scientists, journalists, data scientists, and other non-traditional programmers.

Fun fact: I’m pretty into old pinball machines from the 1960s.