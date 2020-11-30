Campus & community, Campus news, Technology & engineering

Meet our new faculty: Sarah E. Chasins, electrical engineering and computer sciences

By Public Affairs, UC Berkeley|

Sarah E. Chasins is a new member of the UC Berkeley faculty. (Photo courtesy of Sarah E. Chasins )

Sarah E. Chasins is a new member of the UC Berkeley faculty. (Photo courtesy of Sarah E. Chasins )

Name: Sarah E. Chasins
Discipline: Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences
Degrees: B.A., Computer Science and Psychology, Swarthmore College 2012; Ph.D., Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences, UC Berkeley, 2019
Research interests: Democratizing programming to empower social scientists, journalists, data scientists, and other non-traditional programmers.
Fun fact: I’m pretty into old pinball machines from the 1960s.