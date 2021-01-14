Homeland security in a post-Trump era

Live webcast: Thursday, February 4 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (Pacific)

Join four former Secretaries of Homeland Security for a conversation about current issues in homeland security, the overlap between security and politics, and how our country can move forward by embracing the challenges—and opportunities—the Biden-Harris administration will face in their first year.

This is the inaugural event of the Center for Security in Politics.

Michael Chertoff, Executive Chairman, The Chertoff Group; former Secretary of Homeland Security (2005-2009).

Michael Chertoff is Chairman and Founder of The Chertoff Group, a security and risk management advisory firm with offices in Washington, D.C. Chertoff is also Senior Of Counsel at Covington & Burling LLP’s Washington, D.C. office and a member of the White Collar Defense and Investigations practice group. As Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Chertoff led a 218,000-person department with a budget of $50 billion to develop and implement border security and immigration policy, promulgate homeland security regulation, and spearhead a national cyber security strategy. He also served on the National Security and Homeland Security Councils, and on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. Prior to his appointment to President George W. Bush’s Cabinet, he served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Jeh Johnson served as the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security from December 2013 to January 2017. Johnson currently practices law in New York City at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, LLP. Johnson has been affiliated with Paul, Weiss off and on since 1984, and he was elected the firm’s first African American partner in 1993. Johnson has also been a regular commentator on NBC, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, CNN, FOX, FOX Business, NPR and Bloomberg News. He is on the board of directors of Lockheed Martin, U.S. Steel, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Center for a New American Security and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.

Janet Napolitano is a Professor of Public Policy at the Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkeley where she directs the new Center for Security in Politics. She served as the twentieth president of the University of California, the nation’s largest public research university with ten campuses, five medical centers, three affiliated national laboratories, and a statewide agriculture and natural resources program. Prior to joining the University of California, President Napolitano served as Secretary of Homeland Security from 2009 to 2013. She is a former two-term Governor of Arizona, a former Attorney General of Arizona, and a former U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona.

Tom Ridge is Chairman of Ridge Global. He provides clients with solutions to cyber security, international security and risk management issues. Following the tragic events of September 11, 2001, Ridge became the first Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and, on January 24, 2003, became the first Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Tom Ridge was twice elected Governor of Pennsylvania. He served as the state’s 43rd governor from 1995-2001.

Doug Wilson’s 40-year career in foreign policy, national security, politics and communications strategy has spanned both the public and private sectors. As Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs during President Obama’s first term, he headed the largest government communications operation in the world. He played a key role in the repeal of “Don’t Ask/Don’t Tell” legislation, and has three times been awarded the Distinguished Public Service Medal, the Pentagon’s highest civilian honor.

The mission of the Center for Security in Politics (CSP) is to support research, curriculum, and convenings that will bring students, academics, and leading political practitioners together to address critical global risks, to translate research and analysis into actionable solutions for policymakers, thought leaders and elected officials, and to train a diverse generation of security professionals for careers in public service.

The Center will be led by Janet Napolitano who has a unique background as a former federal and state prosecutor, Arizona governor, and the nation’s longest-serving Secretary of Homeland Security. Her hallmark career in public service has placed her at the nexus of politics and security for more than 30 years. Drawing on her experience and international reach, she will oversee a Center that is interdisciplinary, forward-looking, and an epicenter of thought leadership and practical application.

