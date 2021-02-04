A discussion on reparations: California and beyond

Live webcast: Thursday, February 11 12:50–2 p.m. (Pacific)

This event will be broadcast live on this page. You can also watch this event live on the UC Berkeley Law Facebook page.



Governor Newsom signed California Assembly Bill 3121 in September 2020, establishing a first-in-the-nation task force to study and make recommendations on reparations for slavery. The passing of AB 3121 has prompted new discussion about reparations, including their role in the ongoing struggles for racial justice, policy implications and methods for implementation. Please join Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky for a panel discussion exploring the broader legal, historical, policy and socio-cultural contexts of this important topic.

Speakers Include:

Charles Henry, Professor Emeritus, African American Studies, UC Berkeley

Cecilia Cissell Lucas, Continuing Lecturer, Interdisciplinary Social Science Program

Michael Ralph, Associate Professor, Arts & Science, NYU

Jovan Scott Lewis, Assistant Professor, Geography, UC Berkeley

john a. powell, Professor of Law, Professor of African American Studies and Ethnic Studies, Robert D. Haas Chancellor’s Chair in Equity and Inclusion, Director, Othering & Belonging Institute

This event is sponsored by Berkeley Law.