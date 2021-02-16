Meet our new faculty: Eric Ma, physics

Name: Eric Ma

Discipline: Physics

Degrees: B.S., physics, Peking University, China, 2010; Ph.D., applied physics, Stanford, 2016

Research interests: Developing new quantum imaging and sensing technologies to study the interaction between electromagnetic waves and matter.

Hobbies: I enjoy activities that interact with nature, including backpacking, fishing and dog training. I aspire to design and build my own self-sustaining freshwater aquarium.