Name: Eric Ma
Discipline: Physics
Degrees: B.S., physics, Peking University, China, 2010; Ph.D., applied physics, Stanford, 2016
Research interests: Developing new quantum imaging and sensing technologies to study the interaction between electromagnetic waves and matter.
Hobbies: I enjoy activities that interact with nature, including backpacking, fishing and dog training. I aspire to design and build my own self-sustaining freshwater aquarium.
Meet our new faculty: Eric Ma, physics
Name: Eric Ma