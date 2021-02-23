Free and Fair Elections: Lessons from Battleground States

Live webcast: Wednesday, March 10 1–2:30 p.m. (Pacific)

Add to Calendar

This event will be broadcast live on this page. You can also watch this event live on the UC Berkeley Facebook page.

You can submit questions to the panel in advance.

This event is part of the Center for Security in Politics’s symposium on free and fair elections. This second panel will feature a conversation with elected officials in some of the key battleground states in the 2020 election. They will discuss their experiences, lessons they learned, and how we can better prepare for 2024.

Moderator: Janet Napolitano, Professor of Public Policy, UC Berkeley

Panelists:

Jocelyn Benson, Secretary of State, Michigan

Katie Hobbs, Secretary of State, Arizona

Josh Shapiro, Attorney General, Pennsylvania

Matthew Masterson, Former Senior Cybersecurity Advisor at CISA, Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

This event is free and open to the public. This event will have closed captioning. If you require an accommodation for effective communication or information about campus mobility access features in order to fully participate in this event, please contact Hannah Yung. Please contact us at least 7-10 days in advance of the event, and provide as much advance notice as possible.

This event is sponsored by the Goldman School of Public Policy.