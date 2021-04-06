Meet our new faculty: Saikat Chaudhuri, engineering and business

Name: Saikat Chaudhuri (he/him)

Discipline: Business and engineering

Degrees: B.S., mechanical engineering, B.S., economics, multinational management, University of Pennsylvania, 1997; M.S., manufacturing systems engineering, Stanford, 1998; D.B.A., technology and operations management, Harvard, 2004

Research interests: Corporate growth and innovation strategies, particularly high-tech mergers and acquisitions, high-value strategic partnerships and outsourcing, and technological innovation in dynamic environments.

Fun fact: I like to think of myself as a global citizen, being of Indian background, growing up in Germany attending an international school, and studying and working in the United States!