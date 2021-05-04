Name: Stacey Van Vleet (she/her)
Discipline: History
Degrees: B.A., public policy studies, Duke University; M.A., anthropology, University of Colorado, Boulder, 2006; Ph.D., history-East Asia, Columbia University, 2015
Research interests: Regional relationships between Tibet, Mongolia and China (particularly between the 17th and early 20th centuries), including transformations in knowledge, economy, culture and governance.
Meet our new faculty: Stacey Van Vleet, history
