A message of support for UC Berkeley’s Jewish and Muslim communities

Chancellor Carol Christ sent the following message to the campus community on Monday:

There has been a disturbing increase in hateful speech and expression in recent days on social media platforms and in public spaces across our country, where recent attacks have been directed at members of the Muslim and Jewish communities. Berkeley’s administration condemns anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and other forms of prejudice and bias, on this campus and beyond. We deeply regret the impact these vile expressions of hatred have on students, staff and faculty who belong to the targeted communities. Know that we stand with you in solidarity and support. At Berkeley, we will continue to do everything in our power to uphold our Principles of Community and provide a true sense of belonging for all.