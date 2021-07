Due to extreme temperatures expected this weekend throughout California, Governor Newsom has asked all university campuses to reduce power usage for the next 48 to 72 hours. The Berkeley campus is supplied by our cogeneration plant which provides electricity to the campus. It is important that we stay within the plant’s capacity over the next few days so we do not increase demand on the grid.

Please help conserve energy this weekend so that we can do our part to support the state.