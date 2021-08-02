Masks required while indoors on Berkeley’s campus starting Tuesday

Catherine Koshland, interim executive vice chancellor and provost; Marc Fisher, vice chancellor for administration, and Guy Nicolette, assistant vice chancellor for University Health Services sent the following message to the campus community on Monday:

In alignment with recent guidance from the UC Office of the President, and a city of Berkeley health order, face coverings will be required indoors at all times beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3, regardless of vaccination status. There are exceptions for when you are alone in a room by yourself with the door closed or when eating or drinking.

If you are not fully vaccinated, you should avoid eating indoors in crowded settings, choose outdoor dining options and use to-go options as much as feasible, or when those options are not available, you should maintain 6 feet of physical distance while eating and drinking.

With the recent rise in cases locally and across the country, it is prudent that we take additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The vaccines are still our best protective measure against the virus and our best hope of returning to normalcy. The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious disease and death from COVID-19, even against the delta variant. While we’re seeing an increase in breakthrough infections among the vaccinated, the worst effects of the delta variant are showing up in the unvaccinated. We urge anyone who is not vaccinated to get vaccinated immediately.

If you’re already vaccinated but have not uploaded your vaccine record to eTang, please do so now. Understanding the vaccination level within our campus community is critical to our planning for the fall semester, and ultimately helps our ability to relax prevention requirements in the safest way and manner.

For more information about the face covering requirement, please visit the campus coronavirus site. The face coverings page has links to updated signage and will be updated as more information becomes available. Please note that there may be a delay in updating signage across campus and that the most up-to-date information can be found on the website.

The health and safety of our campus community has been, and always will be, our number one priority. We’re still confident in our plans for the fall semester and the protocols we have in place to protect the campus community but we need your help to ensure our plans can become a reality. If you are able, please, get vaccinated.