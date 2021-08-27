A glimpse of fall 2021 at UC Berkeley: Masked, eager, back on campus

A year ago, UC Berkeley looked all but abandoned, with offices and classrooms dark, athletic venues empty, the Campanile bells silent, and students starting fall semester 2020 remotely.

This fall, the COVID-19 pandemic continues, but in-person instruction, residence hall living and extracurricular activities are back. The vast majority of students, staff and faculty are now vaccinated, and mask and virus testing protocols are firmly in place.

Check out these photos from campus, where you’ll see the liveliness of the return of tabling on Sproul Plaza, where an eclectic mix of student groups are recruiting members; hoards of talkative students on their way to and from reopened campus buildings — from classrooms and libraries to museums and cafés; busy COVID-19 testing sites to ensure campus safety; students, colleagues and friends seated together; and the continued distribution of resources for those in need.

