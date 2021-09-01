Chancellor Carol Christ’s update after the start of classes

Chancellor and Carol Christ and Catherine Koshland, interim executive vice chancellor and provost, sent the following message to the campus community on Wednesday:

As we move into our second full week of in-person instruction, we’re writing to provide an update on how things are going and to provide some important updates and reminders.

Please read this message carefully as our continued ability to offer in-person instruction is dependent on all members of our community working together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Be mindful of social gatherings

The good news is that we have little to no evidence of onward transmission of the virus in the classroom setting. The bad news is that we have seen an uptick in student cases linked to off-campus social gatherings.

We encourage you to be thoughtful of the activities that you participate in and to avoid the highest risk activities. As a reminder, outdoors is better than indoors, smaller gatherings are better than larger gatherings and face coverings are better than no face coverings.

Testing

Testing is free and available to all students, faculty and staff. Please take advantage of this important resource.

Campus access requirements

You’re required to have a cleared Campus Access Badge to be on campus. This means completing the Daily Symptom Screener each day you will be on campus. To help you remember, you can now add daily reminders to your calendar.

Other updates

The campus coronavirus site is constantly being updated. Here are some recent highlights:

Instructor guidance: new Q&As are being added regularly, including Q&As for GSIs.

Contact tracing: a new page explaining what to expect from exposure notifications and contact tracing.

Thank you in advance for doing your part to keep our campus safe and healthy. We’re so thrilled to see the campus alive with activity once again and ask for your help so that in-person activities can continue.