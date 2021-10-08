UC President Drake visits Berkeley to meet with campus community

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Michael Drake, the new president of the 10-campus University of California system, visited UC Berkeley Thursday to meet with a mix of administrators, staff, students and faculty.

The visit, which lasted most of a brisk, but bright, autumn day, was a chance for Drake to hear from Berkeleyans and to share his vision for the UC system.

Drake spent much of the day at conference tables, but also walked the campus to visit the Basic Needs Center, the Fannie Lou Hamer Black Resource Center, the ASUC Student Union and the Bakar BioEnginuity Hub, among other locations. Drake also talked with student-athletes at Haas Pavilion and ate an outdoor lunch with students.