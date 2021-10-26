Meet our new faculty: Meg Mills-Novoa, geography

Name: Meg Mills-Novoa (she/her)

Discipline: Geography

Degrees: B.A., environmental studies and conservation biology, Lewis and Clark College, 2009; M.A. geography, University of Arizona, 2016; Ph.D., geography, University of Arizona, 2021

Research interests: The enduring impact of climate change adaptation projects on the landscapes and livelihoods of communities across the arid Americas.

Hobbies: I love floating down rivers in my kayak and trail running.