Meet our new faculty: Meg Mills-Novoa, geography

By Public Affairs

Meg Mills-Novoa smiles in front of a tree

Meg Mills-Novoa is a new member of the UC Berkeley faculty. (Photo by Brittany Hosea-Small)

Name: Meg Mills-Novoa (she/her)
Discipline: Geography
Degrees:  B.A., environmental studies and conservation biology, Lewis and Clark College, 2009; M.A. geography, University of Arizona, 2016; Ph.D., geography, University of Arizona, 2021
Research interests: The enduring impact of climate change adaptation projects on the landscapes and livelihoods of communities across the arid Americas.
Hobbies: I love floating down rivers in my kayak and trail running.