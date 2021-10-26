Meet our new faculty: Roshanak Kheshti, Theater, dance and performance studies

Name: Roshanak Kheshti (she/her)

Discipline: Theater, dance and performance studies

Degrees: B.A., anthropology, Indiana University Bloomington, 1996; Ph.D. cultural anthropology, UC Santa Cruz, 2005.

Research interests: I study how race, gender and sexuality are performed at the level of the senses.

Hobbies: I spent summers as a teen in Nashville working at Opryland, a country music theme park.