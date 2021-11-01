After 19 pandemic months, Lawrence Hall of Science reopens to the public

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Lawrence Hall of Science, UC Berkeley’s public science center, reopened this weekend for the first time since closing 19 months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opening weekend featured Halloween events, costumes, glow-in-the-dark pumpkins, a new exhibit on pandemic detectives and all of the beloved hands-on science exhibits.

“While our public science center was closed, our staff was hard at work engaging with schools and communities to get science into your homes and keep science in your hearts,” said director Rena Dorph. “We also used the time to plan for a lot of new and exciting things that we will unfold in the months to come. Closing to the public enabled us to weather this crisis, while continuing to embody our mission, lead the way, serve our community, redesign and refresh our space, and emerge renewed, ready, and strong for the work that lies beyond this crisis period.”

The Lawrence closed on March 16, 2020, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. All visitors must wear masks to enter and exhibits are regularly cleaned. Hand sanitizer is also widely available, according to the Lawrence Hall of Science website.