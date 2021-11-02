Meet our new faculty: David Holtz, business

Name: David Holtz (he/him)

Discipline: Business

Degrees: A.B., physics, Princeton University, 2010; M.A., physics and astronomy, Johns Hopkins University, 2013; S.M., management research, MIT Sloan School of Management, 2018; Ph.D., information technology, MIT Sloan School of Management, 2021.

Research interests: The design of online marketplaces and platforms, such as Airbnb, Uber and eBay.

Hobbies: Writing, playing and listening to music; standup and improv comedy.