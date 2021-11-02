Campus & community, People

Meet our new faculty: Laura Kwong, environmental health

By Public Affairs|

Laura H Kwong headshot wearing blue and shell earings

Laura Kwong is a new member of the UC Berkeley faculty. (Photo courtesy Laura Kwong)

Name: Laura (Layla) Kwong (she/her)
Discipline: Environmental health
Degrees: Ph.D., civil and environmental engineering, Stanford, 2019
Research interests: Exposure to environmental contaminants and infectious disease, impacts on child and maternal health and development and interventions to reduce adverse impacts.
Hobbies:  Exploring overseas; backpacking, biking, hiking, running, windsurfing … anything under the sun!