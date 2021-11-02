Meet our new faculty: Laura Kwong, environmental health

Name: Laura (Layla) Kwong (she/her)

Discipline: Environmental health

Degrees: Ph.D., civil and environmental engineering, Stanford, 2019

Research interests: Exposure to environmental contaminants and infectious disease, impacts on child and maternal health and development and interventions to reduce adverse impacts.

Hobbies: Exploring overseas; backpacking, biking, hiking, running, windsurfing … anything under the sun!