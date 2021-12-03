Berkeley Talks: Why do leaves change color in the fall?

Read the transcript.

In Berkeley Talks episode 129, Lewis Feldman, UC Berkeley professor of plant biology and executive director of the UC Botanical Garden, explores why some leaves appear to change color in the fall season — exhibiting reds, oranges and yellows — and the environmental influences that affect the brilliance of these colors. He also explains the evolutionary benefits of a tree losing its leaves.

“Why develop color?” asked Feldman at the Nov. 23 event. “What’s the adaptive advantage to a plant of producing these beautiful fall colors? This happened long before humans evolved, so it’s not for our benefit that the plant produces these beautiful fall colors.”

One hypothesis, Feldman said, is called photo protection, which believes that the red pigments, which form to allow the plant to more efficiently recover the nutrients in the leaves, prevents damage. It’s also believed, he said, that red pigments allow plants to tolerate water stress and leaf forming, if forming should occur at the wrong time.

